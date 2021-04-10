KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $2.18 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,339 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT opened at $138.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $46.22 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.11.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.36.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

