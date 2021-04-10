KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 431 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,767,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,710,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 155,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after acquiring an additional 19,356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $93.44 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $90.09 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

