Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Position Raised by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 224.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,455,597 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $107,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.60, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. TheStreet cut Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

