KeyCorp Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $140.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.16 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%.

Several other research firms have also commented on RVLV. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.41.

NYSE RVLV opened at $51.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 79.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.19. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $55.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 3,017.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 60,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 3,351.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 7,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $275,839.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,839.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,200,022 shares of company stock worth $84,805,269 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

