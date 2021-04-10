Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Gap Up to $58.91

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $58.91, but opened at $61.25. Keros Therapeutics shares last traded at $61.25, with a volume of 2 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.37.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $64,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 11,561 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $749,384.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,372,709.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KROS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.