Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Kering to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Get Kering alerts:

PPRUY opened at $73.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.45. Kering has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.