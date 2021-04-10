Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.10

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.10 and last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 161428 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.69.

A number of research firms recently commented on KELYA. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $901.59 million, a P/E ratio of -11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $154,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,989.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $524,440.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,937.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock valued at $700,051. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kelly Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,248,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,956,000 after acquiring an additional 105,513 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kelly Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,772,000 after acquiring an additional 32,984 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kelly Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 786,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,927 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,670,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kelly Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

