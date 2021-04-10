KE (NYSE:BEKE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KE Holdings Inc. is a real estate company. It provides platform for housing transactions and services. KE Holdings Inc. is based in China. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BEKE. HSBC began coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $76.70 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.89.

KE stock opened at $55.95 on Friday. KE has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $22.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.28 billion. KE’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that KE will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of KE by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,631,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,038,000 after buying an additional 2,901,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KE by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,237,000 after buying an additional 592,683 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of KE by 1,217.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,512,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,171,000 after buying an additional 3,245,986 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter valued at $205,388,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter valued at $205,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

