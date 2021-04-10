KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KOOKMIN BANK, formerly KB Financial Group Inc., is a commercial bank in Korea. On the asset side, the Company provides credit and related financial services to individuals and small and medium sized enterprises and, to a lesser extent, to large corporate customers. On the deposit side, it provides a range of deposit products and related services to both individuals and enterprises of all sizes. “

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $46.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. KB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $49.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.20.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KB Financial Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KB. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

