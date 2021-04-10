Kadena (KDA) Price Up 179.5% Over Last 7 Days

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for $1.75 or 0.00003006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kadena has traded up 179.5% against the dollar. Kadena has a market capitalization of $199.70 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kadena alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00070103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.24 or 0.00297359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005588 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $449.41 or 0.00771408 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,614.05 or 1.00611270 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00021063 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.12 or 0.00748602 BTC.

Kadena Profile

Kadena was first traded on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,044,138 coins. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Kadena Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kadena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kadena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.