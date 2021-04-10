K92 Mining Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for K92 Mining in a report released on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$62.56 million during the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.25 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

KNT stock opened at C$7.34 on Thursday. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$3.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.63.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

