Jupiter (JUP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.86 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0681 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. Jupiter has a total market cap of $8.64 million and $3.86 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

