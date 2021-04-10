Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $658,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $605,500.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $650,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.78, for a total value of $748,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $666,200.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $864,950.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $564,150.00.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $140.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.81. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.71 and a twelve month high of $189.26. The stock has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of -86.99, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,903,000 after buying an additional 17,086,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,202,000 after buying an additional 239,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after buying an additional 761,697 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,913,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,852,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,570,000 after buying an additional 93,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

