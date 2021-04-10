JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $11.80 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $11.80 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.50. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s FY2022 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share.

JPM has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.08.

JPM stock opened at $156.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $476.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $82.40 and a 12 month high of $161.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

