JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $22,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $61.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.45. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.