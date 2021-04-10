JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 258,647 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 118.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 477,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,479,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,968,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,802,000 after acquiring an additional 93,525 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,532.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,277,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,043 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,420,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,288,000 after acquiring an additional 26,081 shares during the period.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on RCKT. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

RCKT stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.48. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56). Equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.