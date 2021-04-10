JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 180,506 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,380,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,506 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.20% of Grifols worth $25,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRFS. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Grifols in the 4th quarter worth about $12,482,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Grifols by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,669,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,784,000 after acquiring an additional 443,564 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Grifols by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,699,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,216,000 after acquiring an additional 380,100 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,610,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Grifols alerts:

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $18.00 on Friday. Grifols, S.A. has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $21.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Grifols had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRFS shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.