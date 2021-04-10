Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) Trading 5.3% Higher

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL)’s share price traded up 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.16 and last traded at $7.96. 123,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 334,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

Jowell Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:JWEL)

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Jowell Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jowell Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.