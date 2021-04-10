Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Hits New 1-Year High at $3,340.00

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,340 ($43.64) and last traded at GBX 3,271.74 ($42.75), with a volume of 84239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,099 ($40.49).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,725 ($35.60).

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,091.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,666.60. The company has a market cap of £6.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.64.

In other news, insider Robert MacLeod purchased 12 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,030 ($39.59) per share, for a total transaction of £363.60 ($475.05).

About Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.