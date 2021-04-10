Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,541,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,550,000 after purchasing an additional 27,866 shares during the period. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 124,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,516,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

JNJ opened at $161.25 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $424.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

