John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Sells 495 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 3.9% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PG opened at $136.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $335.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.60 and a 200-day moving average of $135.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.53.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

