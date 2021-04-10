John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Purchases 7,941 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,941 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for 0.6% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,795,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,292,000 after buying an additional 85,108 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 11,525 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 36,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 691,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $34.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average is $31.28. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $34.06.

