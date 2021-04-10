John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 112.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 86.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $61.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.45. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.