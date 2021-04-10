John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Stock Holdings Raised by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 0.33% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHML. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 30,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JHML opened at $52.54 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $33.70 and a one year high of $52.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.83.

