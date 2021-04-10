JMP Securities Increases Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Price Target to $77.00

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Stifel Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Stifel Financial from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Stifel Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a sell rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.22.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $67.10 on Friday. Stifel Financial has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $68.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,195,796 shares in the company, valued at $69,356,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski sold 35,742 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $2,080,541.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,252,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,895,044.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,597,132. 3.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,877,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,353,000 after buying an additional 4,230,206 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,462,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,190,000 after buying an additional 1,467,834 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,120,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,435 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,412,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,736,000 after purchasing an additional 770,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,333,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,731,000 after purchasing an additional 654,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

