Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY)

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Glanbia in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.73 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glanbia’s FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.38 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glanbia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.
About Glanbia
Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.
