Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY)

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Glanbia in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.73 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glanbia’s FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glanbia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of GLAPY opened at $77.45 on Thursday. Glanbia has a 52-week low of $45.48 and a 52-week high of $77.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.45.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

