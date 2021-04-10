Jane Street Group LLC Sells 1,586,350 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 96.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,586,350 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $553,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in United Microelectronics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 599,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $9.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $11.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.24 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. United Microelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

