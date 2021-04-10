Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $386,000 Investment in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JOE. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in The St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The St. Joe by 300.5% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in The St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Fairholme Funds Inc sold 463,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $23,482,618.00. Insiders sold a total of 733,200 shares of company stock valued at $36,957,191 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

JOE opened at $44.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.98. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.22 and a beta of 1.23.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from The St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th.

The St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

