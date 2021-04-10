Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 29,832 Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 29,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Genetron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Genetron in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Genetron in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genetron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genetron in the 4th quarter valued at about $633,000. 19.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genetron alerts:

NASDAQ GTH opened at $22.77 on Friday. Genetron Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.73.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04).

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.