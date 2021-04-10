Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 18,341 Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.62% of Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000.

Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.76. Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $29.51.

