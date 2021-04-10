Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 31,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 543,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NJR shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $141,426.21. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $224,092.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $42.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $454.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

