Jane Street Group LLC Buys 18,430 Shares of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYO)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYO) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,430 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 5.34% of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $9.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $8.36.

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 10-Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the intermediate 7 to 10 year maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

