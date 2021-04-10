Jane Street Group LLC Buys 18,430 Shares of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYO)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYO) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,430 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 5.34% of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $9.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $8.36.
Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares Company Profile
See Also: Bar Chart
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYO).
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.