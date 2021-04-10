James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.20.

Several analysts recently commented on JRVR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Compass Point lifted their price objective on James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in James River Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in James River Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in James River Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JRVR traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.72. The stock had a trading volume of 115,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. James River Group has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.88.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.45). James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

