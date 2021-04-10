ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ITT by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 2,965.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ITT opened at $91.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $93.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.89.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.10%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen raised their target price on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.43.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

