iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Given New $60.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) had its price target lifted by SVB Leerink from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.23) EPS.

ITOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut iTeos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $47.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average of $31.07.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). On average, research analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $188,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $597,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,342,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,237,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.