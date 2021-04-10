iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for iTeos Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch expects that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.07. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43).

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $188,236.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

