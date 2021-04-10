iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) will report earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.55). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($1.98). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($2.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ITOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.01. 507,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,798. iTeos Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $47.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average of $31.07.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $188,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $112,000. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

