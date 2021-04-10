Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company that produces therapeutic radioactive isotopes. Through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to (in or near) the cancerous tumor. The Cs-131 includes radioisotope in the treatment of all malignant tumors, such as prostate cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, ocular melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The Company’s Proxcelan Cesium-131 seed is classified as a Class II device. The Company competes with Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Isoray in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Isoray from $1.25 to $2.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Isoray in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Isoray currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.82.

NYSEAMERICAN:ISR opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.08 million, a PE ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.85. Isoray has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.81.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. Isoray had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Isoray will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Isoray during the first quarter worth $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Isoray by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,143 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 53,205 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Isoray by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 610,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Isoray during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Isoray during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 7.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

