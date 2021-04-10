iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Bought by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 89.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,315,000 after acquiring an additional 666,334 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 503,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,632,000 after acquiring an additional 276,660 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,619,000 after acquiring an additional 195,813 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,036,000 after acquiring an additional 118,271 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after buying an additional 36,595 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $77.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.19. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $47.40 and a 52 week high of $77.28.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

