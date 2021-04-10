iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Acquired by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. iShares Transportation Average ETF makes up 4.3% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $13,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 480.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Transportation Average ETF stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.33. 129,983 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.20.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

