iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,083,000 after buying an additional 12,172,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,341 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $194,238,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after purchasing an additional 639,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $69,709,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP opened at $125.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.34. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $119.95 and a twelve month high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.