iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Lowered by Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 10.2% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $26,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,763,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,112,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after buying an additional 278,440 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,309.7% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 165,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after acquiring an additional 159,271 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.14. 1,142,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,696. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $147.60 and a 1 year high of $268.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.08.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

