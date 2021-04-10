iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,021. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $112.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

