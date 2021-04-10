iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $106.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.95. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

