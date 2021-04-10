iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Decreased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125,373 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,228,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,145,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,819,000 after buying an additional 83,003 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $256.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.02. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $156.87 and a 12 month high of $256.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.