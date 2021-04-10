iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of NBT Bank N A NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $20,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFG traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.43. The stock had a trading volume of 359,118 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

