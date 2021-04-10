iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 411,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,717 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $23,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EAGG. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,715,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,147,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $246,000.

Shares of EAGG opened at $54.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.91. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $57.30.

