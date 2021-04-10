Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Trading 1% Higher

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) shares traded up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $137.73 and last traded at $137.68. 99,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 129,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

