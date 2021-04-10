Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KBWD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 21,125 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 72,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 33,172 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 37,500.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 46,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 28,186 shares during the period.

NASDAQ KBWD opened at $20.11 on Friday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

