Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 32,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter.

PSP stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.14. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $15.28.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

